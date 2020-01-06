The United Steelworkers Local 5114 posted on Monday that they have voted yes on a proposal ending the Lucky Friday mine strike.
According to a post by USW Local 5114, the proposal to end the strike was accepted by a vote of 86 to 78.
Coeur d'Alene-based company, Hecla Mining Co., and United Steelworkers Local 5114 have been negotiating a deal since March 2017, when union members went on strike over proposed changes to work assignment,s health care benefits, vacation scheduling and bonus pay tied to silver prices.
Tentative agreements were reached in December including agreements on medical premium costs, an increase in wages and job assignments in training that would allow workers to receive raises as they increase skill sets, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.