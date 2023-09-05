UPDATE:
United Airlines announced that the ground stop has been lifted.
The ground stop is now lifted. ^VK— United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
From NBC News:
United Airlines has requested grounding its fleet nationwide, the airline and Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.
The FAA confirmed to NBC News the airline had asked for the ground stop.
"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," United Airlines told CNBC in a statement.
"Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.