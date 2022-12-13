UNITED STATES. - United Airlines is set to purchase over 100 Boeing airplanes with an option to purchase more.
United airlines will be receiving both the 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner ultimately helping the company accelerate their fleet and global growth goal. The 737 Max is designed to offer more fuel efficiency reducing fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaced.
According to United, this deal is great news for jobs will keep people working throughout the country.
The planes are set to be delivered to United in the next 5 years