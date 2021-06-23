United Soccer League and Spokane officials making 'major announcement' Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The United Soccer League (USL) and Spokane officials are holding a press conference on Wednesday.
They say they're making a "major announcement" about the future of professional soccer in downtown Spokane. Mayor Nadine Woodward will be joined by USL representatives and Cindy Wendle, the newly-hired president of the "USL to Spokane." The USL originally said it would come to Spokane when the downtown stadium was approved, which happened last month.
The press conference is June 23 at 2:30 p.m.