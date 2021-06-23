SPOKANE, Wash. - The proposal and approval of the downtown Spokane stadium included the United Soccer League (USL) bringing a men's team to Spokane. Now, USL announced Spokane will be the home for a women's team.
“Spokane has all the ingredients to be one of the best soccer cities in America,” said Betsy Haugh, Director of Operations for the W League. “With the addition of a W League team, Spokane will be able to provide more opportunities for women in the region to play, coach, and work in soccer."
The USL W League is a women's pre-professional soccer league. The league is new and will begin playing in 2022.
Cindy Wendle, President of USL to Spokane, said “enhancing gender equity and opportunity for women not only in competition but in all areas of sports management is paramount, and I am honored to be a part of the team bringing this amazing project to life.”
The building of the downtown stadium is scheduled to be done before the 2023 season.
The 5,000 seat stadium will serve as the home field for five Spokane high schools and will be the home for both professional soccer teams.
The stadium is projected to bring an annual economic impact of $11.4 million.