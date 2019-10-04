Some exercise resistance bands are being recalled.
Fit For Life is recalling its Spri Ultra Heavy resistance bands due to an injury hazard.
The rubber resistance bands can separate from the handle and strike people. There have been ten reported incidents resulting in injuries.
About 95,000 of them were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $10.
The company says consumers should stop using the recalled product and contact Fit For Life for a refund.
