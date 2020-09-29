Hospital chain Universal Health Services has reported its IT network has been taken offline due to a security issue.
In a statement released Monday, Sept. 28, Universal Health Services said no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed copied or misused.
"We implement extensive IT security protocols and are working diligently with our IT security partners to restore IT operations as quickly as possible," the statement said in part. "In the meantime, our facilities are using their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods. Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively."
Universal Health Services includes 400 facilities across the U.S. and United Kingdom that serve 3.5 million patients each year.
