Universal Pictures has canceled the September release of "The Hunt" after two mass shootings and scrutiny from conservative media and President Trump.
“While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for ‘The Hunt,’ after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film,” a Universal representative said in a statement Saturday. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”
According to Fox News, the plot of "The Hunt" is a satirical take on wealthy thrill-seekers taking private jets to five-star resorts where they hunt down and kill designed humans.
The Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday, "violent, R-rated film from producer Jason Blum's Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals."
The movie caused outrage with conservatives calling it "sick murder fantasies about right-wingers."