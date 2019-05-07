University District Gateway Bridge grand opening happening Tuesday

The University District Gateway Bridge grand opening ceremony is happening Tuesday.
The City of Spokane says construction on the bridge concluded at the end of 2018, and the time has come to officially celebrate the project. The city says the community event will feature food trucks, music, speeches, a ribbon cutting and other events. Organizers say they will be set up on the Sprague and Sherman side of the bridge.
The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. today with food trucks, music and more. The ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. in the same location.