UPDATE: Central Valley School District has cancelled classes Friday due to a potential threat. In an e-mail from the district, officials said the investigation is still ongoing and it is in the interest of everyone's safety to close the school for Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A text message was sent to University High School (UHS) families early Friday morning, saying school will start two hours late due to a "potential threat."
The text says the delay is in order to let law enforcement investigate. Right now, it's unclear what is being investigated or what the threat could be.
