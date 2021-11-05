UPDATE:
A University High School student has been detained in relation to the threats that forced the school to cancel classes for the day.
Through Spokane Valley police's investigation, it was found that 18-year-old Adam LL McCarty had made threats on social media following an altercation with a juvenile student.
Police said they were not able to find any messages from McCarty indicating he would "shoot up the school," however, they said they do have evidence that he made threats to kill the juvenile student.
Investigators believe McCarty's messages were sent around to students on social media and interpreted in a way that raised concerns of a school shooting.
McCarty has been booked into Spokane County Jail on felony harassment, threats to kill charges.
UPDATE:
Central Valley School District has cancelled classes Friday due to a potential threat. In an e-mail from the district, officials said the investigation is still ongoing and it is in the interest of everyone's safety to close the school for Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A text message was sent to University High School (UHS) families early Friday morning, saying school will start two hours late due to a "potential threat."
The text says the delay is in order to let law enforcement investigate. Right now, it's unclear what is being investigated or what the threat could be.
KHQ has a crew on the way to UHS.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.