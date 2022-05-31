SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday marks one week since 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas, and nearly 2,000 miles away, local teens are still reeling over this tragedy.
“It’s genuinely terrifying, thinking about getting a call one day, and hearing that one of my sisters was shot,” University High School (UHS) Senior Joshua Hall said.
Hall’s sisters are around the age of ten, the same age as many of the victims from the mass shooting inside the doors of Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
Funerals are beginning today for 19 children, and two adults. The loss is still very much present for so many families in Texas, as the community mourns after last week’s shooting. But as the past predicts, change may take a long time to come.
“Whenever this happens everyone, there’s a whole rush about it for like two or three weeks, and then after that nobody cares anymore,” Hall said.
Deen Abou’Harb is a friend of Hall’s, also a senior at UHS.
“In our country we pride ourselves for so many things and we say that we’re great in so many ways, yet we are also a county where you can look on the news and see another mass shooting, another school shooting, and it’s just something that happens here,” Abou’Harb said.
Both Hall and Abou’Harb are 18 years old, the same age as the gunman in Uvalde. Neither student can wrap their head around the fact that a teenager can walk into a store, purchase an assault weapon legally, and walk out.
“If you were giving someone who is still full of hormones and teenage angst, access to the ability to have a weapon designed for killing people, that’s never going to be a good combination that adds up,” Abou’Harb said.
There are eight days left until graduation at UHS, a time that is supposed to be full of excitement and anticipation, but Hall and Abou’Harb can’t help but fear that something tragic could happen inside their school, before those eight days are up.
"You know that when you walk into a U.S. public school, at any minute there could be an event and after that you may never see your best friend again,” Abou’Harb said. “You don’t want to deny the reality that it can.”
Hall and Abou’Harb plan to join more students for a larger protest Wednesday at noon at Browns Park in Spokane Valley.