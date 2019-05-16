You are about to enter the courtroom…of a University of Idaho alum.
Nicole Skinner, a former ASUI President and UI graduate, was the winner of the "You Be the Judge," contest for the popular reality court show "Judge Judy."
Skinner submitted an audition video, and was later selected to be the famed TV judge for a day.
Skinner told Inside Edition she was a bit nervous, but excited, and eventually held her own regarding a case about a fistfight between two friends.
She even got approval from Judge Judy herself.
"She did a terrific job," Judy told Inside Edition.
The UI College of Letters, Arts & Social Sciences praised Skinner's accomplishment, saying: "What can you do with a CLASS degree? How about become Judge Judy...Jr.! CLASS alumnus and former ASUI President Nicole Skinner presided over a case on the hit TV show Judge Judy after winning a contest to be the judge for a day. Great job Nicole!"