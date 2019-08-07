MOSCOW, Idaho – University of Idaho President C. Scott Green announced today the hire of Terry Gawlik as the Vandals’ new director of athletics following approval by the Idaho State Board of Education. Gawlik brings 25 years of leadership experience in intercollegiate athletics, including 14 years as the designated senior woman administrator at the University of Wisconsin.
As Wisconsin’s senior associate athletic director for sport administration, Gawlik served as a key member of Wisconsin’s senior staff and is responsible for the direct supervision of 10 sports and associated budgets, six head coaches and 425 student-athletes.
“I am very honored to accept this position and become a member of this great Vandal community,” Gawlik said. “My passion is developing people – our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff.”
Gawlik will start her position at Idaho September 1. Her contract includes a base annual salary of $200,000 and runs approximately five years through July 31, 2024. The agreement also includes academic and athletic performance incentives.