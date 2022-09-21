University of Idaho CAFE Project takes another step forward with Land Board approval

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) approved a request from the University of Idaho (UI) to purchase land for its Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) on Tuesday.
In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural College endowment land in Caldwell was sold for $23 million because it was no longer being used for experimental farming.
With Tuesday's unanimous vote, the Land Board approved the use of proceeds from that sale to acquire 638 acers of farmland north of Rupert currently owned by UI.
The university's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences plans to use the land from the endowment and the remaining funds to construct a state-of-the-art milking parlor capable of serving a 2,000 head dairy herd. It would also feature classrooms, labs and faculty offices in Jerome County.
“Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said UI President C. Scott Green. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.”
Idaho's dairy industry, which is the third-largest dairy producer in the nation, has supported the CAFE project with more than $8.5 million in donations.
The University said in a release that those donations will pay off for the industry, because research at CAFE will help improve strategies for forage production and nutrient management, as well as develop waste management systems that create useful byproducts like fertilizers.
The research will also help develop strategies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from animals, housing areas, waste systems, and in-field applications, advancing the dairy industry’s nationwide net zero initiative.
“This development of CAFE will yield good returns for students today and well into the future,” said Governor Brad Little, one of members of the Land Board. “The important research will help the dairy producers, manufacturers, and University of Idaho agricultural students and future veterinarians who will assist with the vast spectrum of research.”
“It will ensure our industry thrives, adding to Idaho’s diverse and vibrant economy, as well as preparing students to thrive in this industry,” he added.