MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho says a long-time chemistry professor died Wednesday afternoon at Malcom Renfrew Hall.

University spokeswoman Jodi Walker says Thomas Bitterwolf had reportedly been sick recently, but it’s not clear what led to his death Wednesday.

Walker also could not say whether there were any students nearby when Bitterwolf passed.

Bitterwolf has spent the last 3 decades at the University of Idaho. We’re told the University is working on an official statement.