MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (U of I) could receive an additional $1 million for security, come the end of this summer, if a proposed bill passes the Senate. That bill did not pass unanimously, in fact, 14 representatives voted against it, including ten representatives from North Idaho.
University of Idaho students are speaking out, expressing concerns.
Meanwhile, we heard back from a representative and why they did not want to send an additional $1 million.
"Wondering why they don't want to support and protect our community," Olivia Niemi, ASUI Chief of Staff, said.
U of I students say they are concerned that Idaho Representatives are not protecting their safety.
"I would just ask them just once again how's this in the best interest of their constituents, State of Idaho, and the university,” ASUI President McClain said.
McClain, a Republican, says he's simply baffled by their vote and says these are the people who are supposed to be representing not only the students but their families who reside in North Idaho.
"The thing that I'd probably tell them is that they should be dedicated to their constituents and that they should be properly representing their constituents by voting for this legislation because this had a direct effect on the people they represent,” ASUI President McClain said.
The money in the bill would primarily go to security, according to a university spokeswoman. Niemi says security is what makes, not only students, but their family members feel safe.
"The biggest thing that this is doing is providing a sense of security and comfortability in our home and the area we live,” Niemi said.
NonStop Local reached out to the ten North Idaho Representatives who voted no. Eight did not respond before publication. To be clear, Representative Mike Kingsley, out of Lewiston, had a substitute vote in his name and declined to comment on that matter.
Rep. Joe Alfieri of Coeur d'Alene did reply and said, "I voted against the bill because of the suspiciously round figure of $1m. I'm more than happy to support any bill that would reimburse for actual dollars spent to cover the costs spent by police and local entities in handling this horrible event." Rep. Alfieri continued, “If the bill were to come back with firm numbers, I would enthusiastically vote for it."
"If I had one thing to say to the representative who voted against this legislation, I'd just ask why and not just what their statements are to the press. But truly why? This is something that has left a scar among their constituents and has been traumatic and it's the people they directly represent,” ASUI President McClain said.
Gov. Little's Office sent out the following statement in response to the lawmakers voting no.
"As Idahoans across the state continue to mourn this devastating loss, Gov. Little sees this funding as a means to help rebuild feelings of trust, hope, and security in the community."
The bill now heads to the Senate. If approved, the U of I could see that $1 million in its bank account by Aug. 1.