MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel.
77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing.
“So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge Inn which is a 10-minute walk away and a three-minute drive,” John Kosh, the director of business development said.
The University has a total of 2,013 beds, all of them have been reserved, but only 1,663 students have moved in. However, Kosh says they’ll have a better idea of how many rooms will not be filled after the first two weeks of school.
“But doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re not going to show up and attend school. They could be out fighting a forest fire or they could still be doing the harvest,” Kosh said.
According to Kosh, Monday will be the first indicator of how many students will be coming to Moscow, and within ten days, they’ll hopefully know the total number of kids.
“And we’re slowly going to see what’s called melt. where we have an expected occupancy, we’ll slowly start to see them melt back as kids decide not to come to the university for a variety of reasons,” Kosh said.
Kosh says they typically see about three percent of those students withdraw. If those numbers hold up, Kosh says the University will have enough room for those 77 students to move back onto campus, group by group.
“We’ll probably start moving the first group over, and we’ll notify them that they’re moving them on Wednesday, so they’ll be in no rush. We’ll move them in the next two days,” Kosh said.
Kosh says the University will also take care of the transportation. In the meantime, food will be taken care of by the University.
The students also have laundry at the motel. the students will be paying their normal housing bills and the rest of the finances will be taken care of by the university.
Zanes Jaissi and Revin Niioruln are freshmen this year and they were originally confused about why they had to stay at the motel, but are pretty optimistic.
“The room is pretty good. We loved to be here, but at first, we were confused on why not on campus as we were told we’d be living here.”
U of I says they’re hopeful all of the students will be moved in within the next two weeks. KHQ will of course continue to follow up with the university.