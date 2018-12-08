LEWISTON, Idaho. - A University of Idaho football player was arrested Saturday.
According to The Lewiston Tribune, police received a report of an on-campus rape. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Kyree Curington after police say an alleged sex offense happened at the Wallace dorms early Friday morning.
The freshman defensive back was booked into the Latah County Jail Saturday afternoon.
His bail is set at $75,000.
The University of Idaho said in a statement:
'Kyree Curington has been suspended indefinitely from the football team while the university investigates an alleged incident on campus as it relates to the Student Code of Conduct. This is in addition to any investigation the Moscow Police Department is conducting.'