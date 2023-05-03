MOSCOW, Idaho - Wednesday, the University of Idaho (U of I) promising that incoming freshmen this fall will have a place to stay.
You may recall our coverage on the U of I housing shortage last fall. 77 students were housed in the Fairbridge Inn. They were eventually moved to on-campus housing, but now with UIdaho Bound bringing in more students than normal, the question of housing comes back into play.
“This year all first year’s (students) will be on-site, on campus in housing if they wish to be,” John Kosh, director of business development, marketing, and communications, said.
That’s because the university is doing it a bit differently this year.
Last year, it was first come, first serve. however this year, they’re allotting a certain amount of rooms for incoming freshmen, even though they’re not sure how many freshmen will enroll.
That would force upperclassmen on a waiting list for on-campus housing.
“It creates a demand and there’s actually a greater demand for returning students too because I think they’ve just really enjoyed this year and loved living on campus,” Kosh said.
Those upperclassmen would find out if they’d be living on campus after enrollment numbers are concrete. So the university is already planning other current housing options.
“A strong fraternity and sorority life, which we work actively with. And the third one is an outside, off-campus solution that fits the needs of the students,” Kosh said.
The school can house a little more than 2,000 students and with enrollment expected to rise, that begs the question as to whether or not the U of I plans to expand housing.
“Well there’s always talk about adding additional housing, but what you may or may not know is that the university is exploring a P3 option,” Kosh said.
Which would not only house undergrads but also graduate students as well as faculty and staff. Right now, they’re in the bidding process.
With everything that has happened at the University of Idaho, it’s unexpected to hear that enrollment is projected to turn out well, but it’s a reassurance to the vandal family.
“It affected us all as a vandal family. No one was left untouched. To see that we rallied around each other, we supported each other, we grew friendship and connections. We did create kind of this bond.”
A bond that proves that we are ‘Brave and Bold.’