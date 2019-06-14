MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho men's basketball head coach Don Verlin has been terminated from his position.
Interim Director of Athletics Pete Isakson announced the decision Friday, June 14. It was reached after consultation with university administration, according to the university.
Assistant Coach Zac Claus has been named interim head coach of the Vandal men's basketball program. He will hold the position through the 2019-2020 season. A search for a permanent coach will begin next spring.
"As with all personnel matters, we weigh many factors before we make a decision," Isakson said in a release from the university. "These are not easy conversations or decisions, but we have a direct responsibility to do what is best for the university. Our fundamental goal in U of I athletics is that each sports program be a source of pride for the Vandal community - pride in our competition performance, in how we educate our student-athletes and in how we run our department. Foundational to meeting that goal is an absolute commitment to compliance and excellence."
Verlin was placed on paid administrative leave back in May after university officials received a report of potential NCAA bylaw violations.
According to The Spokesman-Review, none of the violations involved impermissible monetary payments to players. One of the violations is seemingly minor.
Verlin led the Vandals to a 177-176 overall record in 11 seasons.