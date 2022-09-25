MOSCOW, Idaho - A packed week of homecoming festivities at the University of Idaho (UI) will kick-off Sept. 25, beginning at 1 p.m. with a women's soccer game against the Idaho State University at the ASUI Kibbie Dome.
Homecoming week will be capped off with a parade on Oct. 1. Vandal alum and longtime campus leader Kathy Clark, who was essential to bringing women's athletic to UI will serve as the grand marshal for this year's parade.
Kathy Clark worked for UI for 25 years, serving as senior associate athletic director and senior women administrator for athletics. Clark helped start the first Vandal volleyball team in 1974, leading the team as head coach during its first season to a 22-6 record. Clark was inducted into the UI Hall of Fame in 2007 for a lifetime achievement in sports.
“U of I and the Athletic Department will always have a special place in my heart,” Clark said. “I have said more than once, U of I is a special place with special people doing special things. I try to return for a few events each year, but to come back with the honor of being the Homecoming Parade grand marshall is beyond exciting and memorable. Thanks for the tremendous honor and as always — GO VANDALS!”
You can find a full list of the festivities here.