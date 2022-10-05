MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) has issued a memo promising to clarify guidance on abortion and contraception.
The memo, written by UI President Scott Green and Provost Torrey Lawrence, said the school's initial memo detailing new guidance on the state's abortion laws "quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation."
More nuance guidance, the memo said, will be issued in the form of an FAQ to help people understand the state's laws. The memo also acknowledges the laws are complicated.
"The Idaho laws, brought to the forefront by the overturn of Roe v. Wade, are indeed complex, unclear and written to be punitive for state employees," the memo reads. "We cannot make any guarantees about how the state will choose to enforce them."