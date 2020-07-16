MOSCOW, Idaho - While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the University of Idaho is making plans on how to return students safely to campus in the fall.
In a release on Thursday, July 16, the university said it would begin to deliver in-person education starting on August 24. However, things will look a little different and require a bit of flexibility.
"We are in uncharted territory with COVID-19 and we need to do everything we can to both prevent spread and to have an immediate response should spread of the virus take place in our community," a release from the university said.
All faculty, staff and students will be required to acknowledge the "Healthy Vandal Pledge" through VandalWeb, which contains safety protocols.
One large change students will be facing relates to instruction after Thanksgiving.
"Because comprehensive testing of all students is not realistic after fall break, and knowing many people leave during this break to visit other areas, possibly with higher instances of outbreak, we will end in-person class delivery on Friday, November 20," the release said.
Classes will then resume on November 30 through online or remote delivery.
Campuses will be remaining open and any students wishing to return may do so. Campus offices will also remain open.
Students will likely be tested for the coronavirus again in January when returning for spring semester.
Fall semester exams will be given online or remotely.
Winter commencement, which was scheduled for December 12, has also been canceled. In its place will be a large commencement celebration on May 15, 2021, to honor all students who earn their degrees during the pandemic.
To read the full release from the University of Idaho and the detailed plans for fall semester, click HERE.
