MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho president released Wednesday that they will be holding off on the demolition of the house on King Road where four students were murdered back in November.
On November 13, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered at the home on King Road. The trial for Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders, is set tentatively for October 2.
Scott Green, University of Idaho president, sent an email to students and faculty on July 12 about the difficult decision they have had to make.
Green states, "in response to this tragedy, we have tried to do what is right, knowing full well there are no actions or decisions that will be met with full support. This is why the decision about what to do with the King Road house is so difficult."
There are people who want the house taken down because it brings a constant reminder of the heinous acts that happened inside.
On the other hand, there are people who are grieving that worry that the demolition of the house could impact the court case.
With all this in mind, the university has decided to pause demolition and revisit the decision in October.
They still fully expect to demolish the house but believe leaving the house standing for now is the best decision. The university will continue working discretely and respectfully with the families of the victims.
'In the meantime, we can focus on other aspects of healing... calls for inspiration are coming in for the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial that will be constructed on campus. This student-driven project will move into the classroom this fall as our students in the College of Art and Architecture develop plans for this shared healing space" says President Green.
The Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial will be a visual representation of the #vandalstrong resilience. It will be a reminder of Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee as well as a space for reflection, remembrance and honor for all.