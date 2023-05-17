MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho plans to acquire the University of Phoenix, a for-profit university, according to a release posted to UI's website on Wednesday. The purchase is dependent on regulatory approvals which have not yet been given.
According to the release, a newly created nonprofit corporation affiliated with the University of Idaho plans to buy the University of Phoenix for $550 million. UP will provide $200 million in cash to transfer to the nonprofit.
The University of Idaho claims the purchase will bring an additional $10 million in supplemental education funding to the school, a number they expect to grow with time.
University of Idaho leadership believes the schools' programs are "complementary" and their goals for students are similar, according to the release. The acquisition is further benefited by the two schools' target students.
"Our student populations are different—U of I focuses primarily on traditional, residential students and University of Phoenix focuses primarily on adult learners who are working," the release said. "U of I excels at delivering courses in person and University of Phoenix excels at delivering courses online. Together, we can meet the needs of all learners and complement each other."
The University of Idaho also addressed concerns over the University of Phoenix's for-profit status, highlighting what it calls UP's "leadership (that) cares deeply about education and access for non-traditional students.
"By becoming a non-profit university affiliated with U of I, University of Phoenix can focus on what it values — helping working adults advance their education and find success in their careers. We believe this shared value will lead to a successful collaboration," the release said.