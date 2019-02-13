MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho President Chuck Staben will ask a leave to be approved for fall semester in preparation for a teaching assignment.
According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Staben will ask the Idaho State Board of Education to approve an academic transitional leave so he can prepare for his assignment in January.
His employment agreement as president ends on June 15, but Staben has the option to become a tenured professor at the university.
Staben's estimated contract value as a tenured professor within the biology department would be about $160,000, according to information provided to the board. His employment agreement says he can't be paid less than the highest-paid full professor within the department.