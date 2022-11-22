MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho will be "flexible" when it comes to classes through the end of the semester, the school said in a Nov. 22 release.
The investigation into the murder of four students last week remains ongoing.
According to the university, faculty has been asked to prepare in-person and remote learning options for students to learn during the final two weeks of the semester. In limited situations, courses will be moved fully online. The university said students will be contacted by faculty with their options.
The university still plans to hold two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10.
Drop-in counseling will continue for the week of Nov. 28. There's a 24/7 phone line you can call, too, at (208) 885-6716.
"We continue to push for answers to this case while recognizing the enormity of the task ahead for dozens of law enforcement experts across agencies," the university said. "We are not accustomed to this kind of violence in our town or at our university and are grateful to the Idaho State Police for increasing their visibility on our campus and in our community. This will continue for the foreseeable future."
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.