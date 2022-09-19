MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) Department of Theatre Arts will present free online staged readings of two new plays written by UI Master of Fine Arts playwrights this weekend.
Both plays are part of the First Bite New Play Development Series, and will be presented on Zoom by UI theatre distance students.
“Breaking the Bell Jar” by Sarah Hartwig and directed by Aileen Zeigler, depicts a college senior, Esther, trying to get an internship at a newspaper. Hartwig’s professor refuses to write her a letter of recommendation until she finishes reading "The Bell Jar" by Sylvia Plath and completes an accompanying project. When Plath comes to life, the ordeal turns into a mental game that Esther isn't ready for. This performance will include mature themes and language.
You can register in advance to view “Breaking the Ball Jar” readings at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
The comedy “Silver Belles” by Lauren Groves and directed by Chaz Wolcot, focuses on a group of women living at Silver Meadows Retirement Home and preparing for what may be their last Christmas together as the property converts into a luxury hotel.
You can register in advance to view “Silver Belles” at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
“It’s always a thrill to hear these new plays for the first time,” said Robert Caisley, chair of the UI Department of Theatre. “Some of the most exciting work we produce is the original work created by our students. There’s a special pride that comes with ushering a new work into the world for the first time.”