MOSCOW, Idaho - The four students killed in the stabbing near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow in November 2022 will be receiving posthumous degrees at U of I's 2023 Spring Commencement.
The four students are Madison Mogen, bachelor's degree in marketing, Kaylee Goncalves, bachelor’s degree of general studies, Ethan Chapin, certificate in recreation, sport and tourism management and Xana Kernodle, certificate in marketing.
A fifth student, Guadalupe Ruiz, who was killed in a car crash in August 2022, will be receiving a posthumous degree in criminology.
A release from U of I said there will be more than 2,297 students eligible to receive at least 2,458 degrees at commencement, and Fall 2022 graduates are welcome to join.
Ceremonies begin Saturday, May 13 and last through Wednesday, May 17 throughout the state.
There will be two commencement ceremonies Saturday at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus--one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.
The 9 a.m. ceremony will recognize students receiving degrees from the Colleges of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Business and Economics, Engineering, Science, and Natural Resources.
The 2 p.m. ceremony will recognize students receiving degrees from Colleges of Art and Architecture, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Law, and Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
“Our students have endured and persevered in their time at the university and are ready to go out into the world and make a difference,” U of I President Scott Green said in U of I's release. “Our students are highly sought by industry because they are recognized as having the leading-edge training, skills and work ethic necessary to meet the needs of our state, country and world.”
U of I is requiring clear bags and attendees to walk through metal detectors, per university's security protocol for big events. Graduating students may not bring bags into the ceremonies.
Weapons, including knives or firearms, are not allowed into the venue, per university policy.
U of I is a tobacco-free campus, and alcoholic drinks may only be consumed at approved sites on university property.
U of I Boise's commencement will be Tuesday, May 16, at the Boise Centre at 7:30 p.m.
U of I Idaho Falls' commencement will be Wednesday, May 17, at the Bennion Student Union Building at 7 p.m.
Each campus will feature a keynote speaker. The following is in the release from U of I:
"Moscow: Louis J. Freeeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, will deliver the commencement address in Moscow. He advises senior leaders of global companies and governments on complex investigative, governance, compliance and regulatory matters, helping some of the world’s largest companies navigate legal and compliance issues related to anti-corruption regulations.
Boise: April Arnzen, chief people officer of Micron Technology and president of the Micron Foundation, will deliver the commencement address in Boise. Shortly after graduating from U of I with degrees in human resources and marketing, she joined Micron, where she leads the company’s human resources strategy and fosters a culture that embraces leadership, growth, inclusion and wellbeing for Micron’s global workforce.
Idaho Falls: Lori Barber, vice president of academic and student affairs at College of Eastern Idaho, will deliver the commencement address in Idaho Falls. Involved in K-12 and higher education for over 25 years, she led the creation of general education transfer degrees at CEI and believes deeply in the community college model."