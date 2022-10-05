University of Idaho to receive $55 million in the fight to end climate change

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million, this is the largest award in the university's history.
The grant is twice as large as any other University of Idaho (U of I) grant ever and will help support research on building cropping systems more resilient to the effects of climate change.
The grant money will also support the University of Idaho in coming up with a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a way that protects the quality and health of the water and soil on tribal lands while also directly benefitting over 100 Idaho farmers.
“While this is a monumental achievement for our university, the big winners will be Idaho farmers and ranchers who are willing to try new approaches to producing food, with the goal of making their operations more sustainable and protecting the environment,” said Christopher Nomura, U of I’s vice president of research and economic development.
The Coeur d’Alene Tribe Natural Resources Department and the Nez Perce Tribe Land Services Division will also be part of this project, helping to test different climate-smart conservation practices on tribal lands.
Other partners of this project include the Association of Soil Conservation Districts, Salmon Safe, The Nature Conservancy Idaho Chapter Office, The Wave Foundation, Desert Mountain Grassfed Beef and Kooskooskie Fish, LLC.