MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana football player was found dead in his Missoula home Tuesday in what police believe to be a suicide.

According to 406 MT Sports, Andrew Harris' death was confirmed by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. The scene is being investigated as a suicide.

Harris would have been entering his senior year in the fall of 2019. He was 22.

According to Harris' bio page on the University of Montana athletic website, Harris was a graduate of Kalispell Glacier High School and had been majoring in business management. His father Greg and brother Josh also played footbal at Montana, while Greg additionally played in the NFL.

The University of Montana said the following in a statement Tuesday evening:

The University of Montana is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one its students, Andrew Harris. Harris was a senior majoring in business management from Kalispell, Mont. He graduated in 2015 from Glacier High School and was a member of the Grizzly football team.

You are not alone. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide in any way, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7. Call: 1-800-273-8255.

If you would rather text, you can send the word "Connect" to 741-741.