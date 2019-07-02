Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are taking major steps toward curing HIV.
The university teamed up with Temple University in Philadelphia to create a cure that completely eliminates the HIV infection in a special mouse model.
The findings are published in Nature Communications, one of the leading science journals in the world.
The team working the cure says there is still lots of research left to do, and it could be years before the supposed cure can be tested on humans and made available to the public.
Dr. Howard Gendelman, a researcher working the project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says the development is historic and could change the way doctors treat HIV patients in the future.
"The notion of taking pills every day for the rest of one's life is now," Dr. Gendelman said. "There's a realistic possibility that this could be eliminated potentially by two separate injections."
Researchers believe they are about two to three years away from human testing.