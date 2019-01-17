SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The University of Utah is releasing audio recordings of phone calls made by a student and her parents about an ex-boyfriend who had been sending harassing messages and later killed her.

The university posted recordings of 15 phone calls Thursday between campus police and Lauren McCluskey and her parents. All but one of the calls was made about 10 days before she was killed on Oct. 22 Melvin Rowland, ex-boyfriend who she discovered was hiding his sex offender-status.

Police had previously provided summaries of the calls, but had not released recordings.

In an Oct. 10 call, her mother Jill McCluskey of Pullman, Washington, says she is worried Rowland is "dangerous" and requested a police escort for her daughter to get her car back from him. Lauren McCluskey initially declined the escort but then agreed to it.

