SEATTLE, Wash. - The University of Washington announced Head Football Coach Jimmy Lake was "relieved of his duties, effective immediately."
According to a statement by university officials, Assistant Coach Bob Gregory will be Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season.
"Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families," said Director of Athletics Jen Cohen. "However, as the steward of UW Athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off. I am grateful for Jimmy's service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward."
Lake was suspended on Monday, Nov. 8, for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies' game against Oregon.
Lake looked to have trusted his right arm toward a player and shove him. Washington lost to Oregon, 26-16.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, Lake fired offensive coordinator John Donovan after the Huskies' offensive ranked third to last nationwide.
There is no word on if these incidents played into his removal as head coach.
A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.