University of Washington professor says SpongeBob is 'violent' and 'racist' colonizer

"SpongeBob SquarePants" celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday, October 11. Over the 20 years, the show has collected millions of fans, except for one professor from the University of Washington.
According to Fox News, Professor Holly M. Barker says the show is "violent" and "racist," claiming the show whitewashes violent American military actives against natives in the Pacific.
Barker's article titled "Unsettling SpongeBob and the Legacies of Violence on Bikini Bottom," is published in the journal titled "The Contemporary Pacific: A Journal of Island Affairs,"
In the article abstract, Barker wrote:
"By the same token, there is an absence of public discourse about the whitewashing of violent American military activities through SpongeBob’s occupation and reclaiming of the bottom of Bikini Atoll’s lagoon. SpongeBob Squarepants and his friends play a role in normalizing the settler colonial takings of Indigenous lands while erasing the ancestral Bikinian people from their nonfictional homeland."
According to Fox News, Barker's beliefs come from the idea that the show is set in the real-life Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Island. The natives of the area were relocated during the Cold War so the American Military could use the island for nuclear testing, which remains uninhabitable today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.