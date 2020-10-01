SEATTLE, Wash. - The University of Washington's COVID-19 testing efforts have found few cases but a new outbreak was detected in the Greek community.
According to UW, 3,876 total students were tested during move-in.
In the residence halls, 1,620 students were tested with five positive results.
In the Greek community, 1,256 fraternity and sorority members were tested with four positive cases.
An additional 1,000 other students were tested with 11 positive cases.
Students who test positive or are displaying COVID-symptoms are being told to isolate.
UW said fewer than 2,000 students are living in 42 fraternity and sorority houses.
Over the summer, a separate outbreak in the Greek community was identified and contained with a total of 154 positive cases identified over the course of about a month.
