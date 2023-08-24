SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Unleased Academy have announced the grand opening of its new doggy daycare.
The daycare will be on a large plot of land which gives your dogs enough area to exercise and have social time with other furry friends.
Also, the space will have a variety of toys like: climbing toys, tunnels, ramps, slides, obstacle course, ball play and more!
“We are so excited to officially open our new Doggy Day Care. We know that you want your pets to have an fun outlet while you run your errands,” says Mary Davies, CEO of Unleashed Academy. “Throughout the conception and building of the new daycare, we have paid close attention to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of the pets that are entrusted to our care here. Your dog will go home happy and tired.”
If you take your dog to Unleased Academy you can expect:
- Knowledgeable trainers
- Membership only allows to ensure vaccinations and behavior of dogs
- Drop & Dash daycare or Stay & Play options
- Cleaning regualrly
- Open 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. daily (weather permitting)
- Membership to fit your budget or pay as you go
- Large and small play areas
- and a covered cabana
With all these exciting activities for your pup this may be a fun option for them while you are at work or running errands.
If you are interested, here are the current prices:
- 1/2 day drop-off (4 hours) is $22 per dog
- Package of 20, 1/2 day drop offs is $289
For more information, visit the Unleased Academy website or call (509) 844-6467.