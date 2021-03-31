Scrolling the internet Wednesday, I found myself presented with an amazing opportunity from an ad on social media that combines my love of the TV show Friends, The Beatles and Gonzaga basketball all in one shirt!
The shirt, featuring a Friends-esque logo spelling out "ZAGS", four Gonzaga players crossing a crosswalk in the style of The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album was even being proudly displayed by Zags superstar Corey Kispert.
Of course, anyone who gave the photo more than a passing glance would see that Kispert's head was crudely photoshopped onto someone else's body. In fact, whoever did the photoshop job just grabbed Kispert's bio-pic on GoZags.com.
Staring at the photo, I couldn't help but think, "That's bad. Everyone knows Suggs would be the Lennon of the group. Timme as Harrison makes sense, though."
Digging a little deeper, I found another shirt for sale, but this time it was Jalen Suggs, or at least his bio-pic from GoZags.com attached to what was clearly someone else's body, holding up another shirt for sale.
I sent screen grabs of the shirts to Gonzaga and asked, "These are clearly unlicensed, right?"
"That is correct," News and Media Relations spokesperson Dr. Peter Tormey said.
"It's even worse to use the players' likeness and images and signatures on the shirt because there are a number of issues, potential issues, with player eligibility," Zane Troester of locally-owned Zome Design said. "The GU licensing people are awake 24 hours a day to stop this."
Aside from confirming the obvious that the shirts were not licensed by the university, Dr. Tormey added the school does keep tabs and report on illegal merchandise.
"The University submits all know infringements to our licensing partner Collegiate Licensing Company, which connects with the different entities," Dr. Tormey said. "This includes any Facebook and Instagram posts as well the actual website. However, individuals behind such creations often move from on-site to another."
"They don't all get away with very much because there's ways to have people issue cease and desists and the school can go after them for any and all profits made illegally," Troester added.
The shirt I found online Wednesday had already been reported by multiple people, according to Zome Design, which is an officially licensed vendor of Zag merchandise.
When asked whether the Gonzaga shirts on their site were officially licensed, one of the websites selling the "Zags/Friends/Abbey Road" shirt responded with the following statement:
"Viralstyle is a marketplace for sellers to launch their own designs. In the realm of licensing, the approvals are the responsibility of these independent sellers. Additional information on this topic can be found on our Terms of Service page."
Both Zome and Gonzaga gave the same thing customers should look for either online or in-person if they are after officially licensed merchandise.
"When purchasing, customers should look for the website indicating 'Collegiate Licensed Product' along with the hologram or licensed logo," Dr. Tormey said in a statement. "Items should always contain the hologram sticker either on the garment/item or hangtag."
Buying an officially licensed product also ensures that some money goes back to the school, and if you buy locally, you're also supporting local businesses.