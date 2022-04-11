SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released this afternoon shed more light on the unseasonal brush fire on the evening of Friday, April 8 near Sunset Hwy and Grove Rd.
The documents state the defendant, Levi Graham, was using a torch to light a pipe with THC oil when some stray sparks fell onto the grass and caught fire.
Graham, who was cooperative with police at the scene, stated he attempted to extinguish the flames with a beer he was drinking, but it was ineffective.
Panicking because he knew the situation was bad, Graham said he ran away as the fire grew out of control. He told police he didn't contact anyone about the fire and knew he was going to be in trouble and arrested.
He admitted this was not the first time he had started a brush fire while smoking.
Police found two candle lighters, a marijuana container, and a plastic pipe on his person. Graham was arrest for first-degree reckless burning and was booked into Spokane County Jail.
Multiple fire companies responded Friday night to a brush fire on US 2 near Sunset Highway, including Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 10, and Airway Heights Fire Department.
What started as a low response to a brush fire incident around 5 p.m. was quickly raised to a high response once crews arrived. While initially two acres, the fire grew due in part to the sustained 20 mph wind, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
In an abundance of caution due to the weather, nearby residents were advised of a level 3 evacuation warning when the fire grew to five acres, though it was downgraded to a level 1 once it was determined crews had control of the situation and the winds died down slightly.
By 10 p.m., fire personnel managed to contain nearly 100% of the 25 acre fire. Crews remained to monitor the area overnight, ensuring no wayward sparks would reignite the brush.
While the incident is under investigation, an individual was detained by the Spokane Police Department. Initial reports suggest a charcoal stick to light a grill may be the cause. While no charges or arrests have been made and the individual is cooperating with law enforcement, a potential charge of first-degree reckless burning may be brought, pending further investigation.
Spokane area residents should be mindful of the weather at this time. While we did get some precipitation, we're still experiencing moderate drought conditions. High winds can also quickly turn benign barbecues into uncontrolled fires, so be wary of lighting the grill when the weather is too breezy. And as always, if you see smoke nearby, call the fire department immediately!
The Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 10, Airway Heights Fire Department are on scene of a brush fire on S. Russel Rd. and W. US 2. The incident has been given high priority.
The fire has expanded to 25 acres, but crews have been working steadily to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading, despite the steady wind.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the evacuation order has been lowered to level 1, meaning residents should be alert and prepared to leave should the situation get worse, but may remain in the area at this time.
SFD reports one person has been detained by police and is cooperating. They are being questioned regarding the fire and may face first-degree reckless burning, but no one has been charged at this time.
Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for Airways Heights between Highway 2 and Greenwood Rd. to Russel Rd. and Grove Rd. due to a brush fire.
At present, the fire spans two acres, but the 20 mph sustained winds are complicating efforts to extinguish it.
While SFD hasn't stated a cause, Spokane Police do have someone on scene they are questioning.
While SFD hasn't stated a cause, Spokane Police do have someone on scene they are questioning.