Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Porthill, Elk, Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Ephrata, Naples, Creston, Coolin, Eastport, Ralston, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Bonners Ferry, Clayton, Othello, Lamona, Odessa, Moses Lake, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Wilbur, Post Falls, Newport, Harrington, Davenport, Priest River, Grand Coulee, Chewelah, Stratford, Orin, Deer Park, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&