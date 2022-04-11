A strong storm system will continue to move eastward, delivering snow for the Cascades, lower Columbia Basin, Washington and Idaho Palouse/Camas Prairie through mid-day Tuesday. Strong winds accompany this system, with wind advisories in place through 11 pm tonight for central Washington and the Spokane/CDA metro area. Some gust could approach 45-50 mph. If you are traveling eastbound into Montana, high wind warnings will go in to place tonight and hold through Tuesday night where winds could reach 55-70 mph. There is another system moving in mid-week that could bring another shot of snow and or a rain/snow mix into the start of the weekend.
In addition to unsettled weather, temperatures will remain below average with daytime highs in the 40's and overnight low in the low to mid 20's and low 30's.