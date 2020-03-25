Unsettled weather expected for the eastern third of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, scattered showers and the potential for graupel lingering through early evening.
A brief break in our active weather is expected on Thursday! We will see partly to mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 40's and low 50's. Overnight lows will hover around freezing, bringing a chance for light snow and or a rain/snow mix Friday morning and then valley rain and mountain snow through the afternoon.
Messy, unsettled weather continues in to next week, with daytime highs heading back into the mid to upper 50's by Monday.
