Spotty showers are expected across the Inland Northwest as we head into the afternoon, although not too much of an impact is expected in Spokane. Winds are going to be kicking up as well with some good gusts expected. When it comes to daytime highs those are still sitting above average. We will see another day of temperatures reaching into the 60s. Overnight increasing clouds are expected with lows dipping into the low 50s.
Following the increasing cloud coverage rain is likely for Thursday. Breezy conditions with strong gusts will be in place for much of the day. Temperatures top off in the 50s, but a big drop in temperatures is expected moving into the weekend and next week. We will make our way back to about average and then below average highs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.