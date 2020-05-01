A cold front ushers a round of showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures in for the weekend.
Saturday afternoons thunderstorms could bring brief heavy downpours, dangerous cloud to ground lightning and small hail. The strongest line of storms will likely be to the South and East of Spokane and continue into the overnight hours.
Sunday, showers will be more scattered, with isolated thunderstorms, as well as a 10° drop in temperatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.