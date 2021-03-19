Lingering spotty showers could continue into the afternoon hours. Some areas could see thunderstorms develop, you know what we all say when thunder roars head indoors! Within those isolated storms some graupel and small hail will be possible.
If we aren't seeing raindrops we will expect a mix of sun and clouds. A light breeze is also expected. Daytime highs are cooler than yesterday as we top out in the low 50s as a result of that cold front that moved through.
Saturday looks partly sunny with the chance for spotty showers. Breezy conditions are anticipated so if you have the patio furniture out make sure it's all secure. Tomorrow officially starts the first day of Spring!