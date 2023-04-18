SPOKANE, Wash. - The “No One Dies Alone” (NODA) program provides comfort care to patients across all Multicare hospitals when their families can’t be by their side.
“Somebody is never going to die alone at Valley Hospital,” Multicare Valley Hospital RN Brittany Zimmerman said.
The idea for NODA sparked in Zimmerman and her Intensive Care Unit (ICU) team when they continuously tended to patients dying of COVID, during the height of the pandemic when patients weren’t allowed visitors.
“It was heart-wrenching,” Zimmerman said.
Seeing people alone each day, unsure if they will ever be healthy enough to leave the hospital, broke the hearts of nurses and doctors, and especially the families of the patients.
Zimmerman wanted to change things for the better, and so the idea for NODA came to be. Whether it be teddy bears, hand-sewn quilts, their favorite music playing at their bedside, or just a hand to hold, patients who need that extra bit of care, have it.
The program also lends extra support and resources to the families.
And those hand-sewn quilts? A labor of love by the Deaconess Sewing Guild, going strong for around 50 years. And three of the group’s volunteers, Marie, Mary and Heather, have been going strong for...
“I’m going to say 20 years, at least,” Marie Schultz said.
The three friends worked at Garfield Elementary School together before retirement, and now spend their time sewing quilts for patients across Multicare.
“We just know that somebody needs our help and our love... making a quilt is like wrapping you in a warm hug, and if that’s what you need, then that’s what we would like to provide for them,” Schultz said.
As the sewing machine echoed throughout the guild’s small room, full of fabrics, color, and creativity – the three friends all agreed that this is the right thing to do.
“To me, when you volunteer, it’s just something that comes from your heart, and you don’t expect anything back,” Schultz said.
Each quilt has a patch signed, “From Our Hearts to Yours,” before it’s sent off to the nurses, who find a patient in need of that warm hug.
“It’s very emotional,” Zimmerman said.
If you would like to volunteer as part of NODA or the Deaconess Sewing Guild, here’s a link to register with Multicare: Apply Now to Volunteer - MultiCare Volunteer Services
With the community’s help, no one dies alone.