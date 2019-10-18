Have you ever wanted to be a goose? Have you ever wanted to be a goose who terrorizes a charming English village? Have you ever wanted to do all that while listening to pleasant classical music?
Boy have we got good news for you.
Untitled Goose Game is the latest video gaming experience to take the internet by storm and, according to KHQ's new gaming branch, Just Add Monsters, it's worth the time.
The game itself is fairly minimalistic, the graphics are smoothed-edged and whimsical and it's set to a calming soundtrack of classical tones that picks up when your little goose friend gets chased by a human.
Your goal is basically to wreak goose-themed havoc on the town by stealing items and basically being that aggressive kind of goose that won't leave you alone at the park until you drop half your french fries.
