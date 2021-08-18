WASHINGTON - Over 140,000 employees of Washington state school districts will be required to get at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by September or October if they want to keep their jobs.
The exact numbers aren't available, but an estimated 70% of state school employees are already vaccinated, according to Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal. Based on that, around 42,000 employees still need to get their shots.
So, when do state school teachers and staff need to get their shots by? Here's a chart from the superintendent's website: