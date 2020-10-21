Indian Canyon Golf Course is known for its towering pines, sweeping landscape, and breathtaking views. But if you show up early enough and look hard enough, you’ll find a hard working team that keeps this course up to par.
It all starts well before 6 a.m., as Josh Harty and his team draw up a game plan to tame one of the City of Spokane’s four public courses. Josh is the superintendent, and in the early hours of the day, he and his team groom Indian Canyon’s 6,200 yards of fairways and greens. You will see them cutting, spraying, and rolling every blade of grass. There’s tons of sand, too. But this is no day at the beach.
“There’s a hundred acres here,” Harty said. “If you don’t move fast, you’re going to miss stuff.”
Luckily for Harty and is team of groundskeepers, they have the right tools for the job. There is a different mower and blade for every cut of grass. And roughly 1,400 sprinklers can be turned on and off from Harty’s smart phone. He does most of his work when no one is watching.
“Obviously when you go play golf, you don’t want a giant mower around you,” Harty said. “We try to get out in front of play. We try to get ahead of you so we’re not seen. We want you to just come here and get to enjoy a beautiful course.”
