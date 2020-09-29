SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has unanimously voted in favor of providing up to $2,700,000 in CARES Act funding to buy and distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to regional schools.
The allocation of PPE to regional schools is a collaborative effort between Spokane County staff, ESD 101 and each school. Products that will be distributed include: cloth and disposable masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, free-standing Plexiglass barriers, KN95 and N95 masks and disposable sanitizing wipes.
Spokane County will manage the program and provide storage and delivery. This will relieve schools of additional cost, time and resources.
Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners, Al French stated, “This funding will help all of our public and private schools with the important mission of providing a safe environment for our youth as we continue our journey to recovery for this community.”
Superintendent of Northeast Washington Educational Service District 101, Michael Dunn, stated, “Navigating the myriad of challenges of COVID-19 continues to be difficult for all sectors of society, including education. This ongoing effort reinforces the importance of teamwork and working together and, inasmuch, the schools in our region – and their students and staff – are deeply appreciative of the opportunity to work with, and be provided support from, Spokane County through the provision of CARES dollars to cover the cost of needed personal protective equipment.”
The program is intended to help supply PPE needs through the 2020-21 school year. Communications, including information about ordering and timing of delivery will be shared with each school in the coming days and weeks. Any school that has not worked with the county is urged to reach out and discuss forecasted PPE needs for the school year by contacting PPEInfo@SpokaneCounty.org.
